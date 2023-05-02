Analyzing SOS (NYSE:SOS) & Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SOS and Cipher Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $306.01 million 0.13 -$49.25 million N/A N/A Cipher Mining $3.04 million 171.92 -$39.05 million ($0.16) -13.13

Cipher Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOS.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Cipher Mining 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SOS and Cipher Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cipher Mining has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Cipher Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than SOS.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A Cipher Mining N/A -35.58% -32.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of SOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SOS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SOS has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cipher Mining beats SOS on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOS

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

