Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (AOMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMRGet Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Down 1.2 %

AOMR stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is -16.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOMR. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

