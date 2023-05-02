Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (AOMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Down 1.2 %

AOMR stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage REIT alerts:

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is -16.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOMR. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.