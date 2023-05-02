Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (AOMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Down 1.2 %
AOMR stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $16.74.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is -16.71%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
