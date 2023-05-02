Anglo American (LON:AAL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2,376.50

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,376.50 ($29.69) and last traded at GBX 2,385 ($29.80), with a volume of 1069488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,445 ($30.55).

Several research firms have commented on AAL. Credit Suisse Group cut Anglo American to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.98) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.48) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.73) to GBX 3,400 ($42.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($40.60) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,270 ($40.85).

The stock has a market capitalization of £32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 823.23, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,698.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,027.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 5,622.90%.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,493 ($31.15) per share, for a total transaction of £16,478.73 ($20,588.12). In other Anglo American news, insider Ian Tyler purchased 701 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,831 ($35.37) per share, with a total value of £19,845.31 ($24,794.24). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,493 ($31.15) per share, for a total transaction of £16,478.73 ($20,588.12). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,367 shares of company stock worth $3,645,984. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

