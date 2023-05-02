Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Price Tops $2,035.25 (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market cap of $59.69 million and $140,532.37 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,035.25 or 0.07227640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s launch date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

