Anne E. Belec Buys 1,499 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) Director Anne E. Belec bought 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $24,373.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,620.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE MTW traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 249,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $583.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $20.20.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
