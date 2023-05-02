Anne E. Belec Buys 1,499 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) Director Anne E. Belec bought 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $24,373.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,620.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE MTW traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 249,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $583.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter worth $301,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Manitowoc by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 105,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

