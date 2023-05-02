Anthony Geisler Sells 31,453 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Geisler sold 31,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $1,043,296.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,488,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony Geisler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Anthony Geisler sold 30,785 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,369.85.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Anthony Geisler sold 81,570 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,943.10.

On Monday, April 17th, Anthony Geisler sold 51,104 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,642,993.60.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Anthony Geisler sold 300 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $9,618.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Anthony Geisler sold 47,717 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $1,489,724.74.

On Thursday, April 6th, Anthony Geisler sold 200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $6,200.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Anthony Geisler sold 69,255 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $2,169,759.15.

On Friday, March 31st, Anthony Geisler sold 66,200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $2,003,212.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Anthony Geisler sold 110,445 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $3,350,901.30.

On Friday, February 10th, Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $24,500,000.00.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE:XPOF traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,806. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 912,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after buying an additional 331,864 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,868,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,301,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 374,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 229,615 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $4,097,000. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

