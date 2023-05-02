Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.
Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance
Shares of AIV stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,178. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
