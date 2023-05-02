Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of AIV stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,178. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

