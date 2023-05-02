Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.42) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.97. The company had a trading volume of 498,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,673. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.29. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $90.68.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $653,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,006,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,817,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,002.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,006,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,817,864.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,004. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after acquiring an additional 652,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,098,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,825,000 after acquiring an additional 448,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after acquiring an additional 326,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APLS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

