Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,071 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,790 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,316 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $112.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.03.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

