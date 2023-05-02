Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Short Interest Update

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,330,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 16,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.02. 1,709,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,455. Aramark has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Articles

