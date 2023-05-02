Arbitrum Price Tops $1.35 (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Arbitrum has a market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $254.27 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00004714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.31364115 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 274 active market(s) with $272,504,246.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

