Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0870 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Ardor has a market capitalization of $86.91 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00058995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00038978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00020251 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001114 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

