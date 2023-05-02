Ardor Price Down 3.4% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $86.26 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00058558 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00038415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00020009 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

