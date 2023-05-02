Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $195.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Argus from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANET. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.10.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $160.16 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $171.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,813,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 357,945 shares of company stock valued at $53,844,144. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $7,102,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $232,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.