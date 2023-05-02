Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Down to $160.16

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $160.16, but opened at $145.31. Arista Networks shares last traded at $142.77, with a volume of 4,015,042 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.10.

Arista Networks Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,945 shares of company stock worth $53,844,144. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

