Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Securities raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 97,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 25,972 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 334,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

