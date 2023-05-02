Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.71.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $210.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $148.24 and a one year high of $212.16.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

