Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.92

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.92 and last traded at C$6.95, with a volume of 117878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Down 2.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.85. The firm has a market cap of C$781.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Insider Transactions at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

In related news, Director Samir Aziz Manji purchased 10,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$87,400.00. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

