Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.92

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.92 and last traded at C$6.95, with a volume of 117878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.02.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.85. The firm has a market cap of C$781.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.07.
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
