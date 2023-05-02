Art’s-Way Manufacturing (ARTW) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ: ARTW) in the last few weeks:

4/30/2023 – Art’s-Way Manufacturing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2023 – Art’s-Way Manufacturing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2023 – Art’s-Way Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

4/14/2023 – Art’s-Way Manufacturing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Art’s-Way Manufacturing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Art’s-Way Manufacturing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Art’s-Way Manufacturing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Art’s-Way Manufacturing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2023 – Art’s-Way Manufacturing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing Co Inc alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.76%.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.