Arvinas (ARVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.46). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arvinas to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arvinas Trading Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.15. 149,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARVN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $31,036.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,821.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $31,036.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,821.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $51,529.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,674 shares of company stock worth $256,143. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Natixis bought a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

