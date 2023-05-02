Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.46 EPS

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.46), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSE AHT opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $124.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 154,522 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 335.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 594,570 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 126,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 26,701 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AHT. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

