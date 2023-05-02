Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASPN. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $6.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.11. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.90% and a negative net margin of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 1.4% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 602,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 70.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 47,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 19,803 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 24.2% in the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 181,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at about $25,000.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

