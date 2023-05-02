Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Down 6.1% in April

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 966,800 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of AIZ stock traded down $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $120.82. 548,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,143. Assurant has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $190.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.05.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Assurant will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 826.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,550,000 after acquiring an additional 695,820 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $74,321,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Assurant by 1,315.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 548,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,648,000 after buying an additional 509,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Assurant by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,879,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

