AstraZeneca (AZN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AstraZeneca (LON: AZN):

4/28/2023 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £135 ($168.67) to £140 ($174.91).

4/27/2023 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/12/2023 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/11/2023 – AstraZeneca was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating.

4/11/2023 – AstraZeneca had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from £127 ($158.67) to £119 ($148.68).

4/4/2023 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £130 ($162.42) price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – AstraZeneca was given a new £124 ($154.92) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/13/2023 – AstraZeneca was given a new £130 ($162.42) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/10/2023 – AstraZeneca was given a new £119 ($148.68) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/9/2023 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/9/2023 – AstraZeneca was given a new £135 ($168.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/7/2023 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £130 ($162.42) price target on the stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded up GBX 28 ($0.35) on Tuesday, reaching £117.74 ($147.10). The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,882. The stock has a market cap of £182.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,313.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of £113.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of £110.87. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 9,399 ($117.43) and a 1 year high of £123.92 ($154.82).

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 162.80 ($2.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. This represents a yield of 1.51%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 14,844.72%.

Insider Activity at AstraZeneca

In related news, insider Michel Demare bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £117.01 ($146.19) per share, for a total transaction of £234,020 ($292,378.81). 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

