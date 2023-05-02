Astronics (ATRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Astronics to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Astronics has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. On average, analysts expect Astronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics Stock Down 1.7 %

ATRO stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,662. The company has a market capitalization of $474.52 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Astronics has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $16.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Astronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Astronics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Astronics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 148,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 19,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 183,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.