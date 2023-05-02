Aterian (ATER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Aterian has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Aterian had a negative return on equity of 35.99% and a negative net margin of 88.75%. The company had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. On average, analysts expect Aterian to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aterian Price Performance
Shares of ATER traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 665,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,414. Aterian has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Aterian in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
Aterian Company Profile
Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
