Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Athersys in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

ATHX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. 166,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.71. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Athersys by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 501,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 279,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Athersys by 30.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 167,756 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Athersys by 114.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 82,417 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Athersys by 248.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 230,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Athersys by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the field of regenerative medicine. It engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The firm offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

