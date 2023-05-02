Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $50.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.99% from the company’s current price.

ATLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Atlas Lithium in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Atlas Lithium in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Atlas Lithium Stock Up 12.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLX traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,116. Atlas Lithium has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.27.

Atlas Lithium Company Profile

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

