AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(1.15)-(1.10) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($1.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $385-392 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.60 million.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of AtriCure stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.94. 462,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,093. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 1.35.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.90 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

ATRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Stories

