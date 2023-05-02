Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.36

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 6853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Aurania Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.54.

About Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities – Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

