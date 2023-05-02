Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $104.68 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.50 billion and $104.68 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $16.71 or 0.00058635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00038424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00020187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001164 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 425,167,389 coins and its circulating supply is 329,104,669 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

