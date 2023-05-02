Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 476.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,917 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 3.3% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 421.8% during the fourth quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 63,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 51,184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 534,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 181,248 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 30,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 197,110 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

