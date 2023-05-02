Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell Sells 25,000 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $447,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,531.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Avid Bioservices Stock Down 1.0 %
CDMO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 371,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.81. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $21.05.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 82.78%.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Avid Bioservices Company Profile
Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.
