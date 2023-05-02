Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell Sells 25,000 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $447,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,531.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Avid Bioservices Stock Down 1.0 %

CDMO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 371,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.81. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $21.05.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 82.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,560 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,876,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,126,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 683,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 677,944 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,302,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,482,000 after acquiring an additional 618,000 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.