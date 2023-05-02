Avient (AVNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Avient has set its FY23 guidance at $2.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.40-$2.40 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $790.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.04 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avient to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Price Performance

NYSE:AVNT opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13. Avient has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $52.37.

Avient Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Avient

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Avient by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Avient by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Avient by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Avient by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNT. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.