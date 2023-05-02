Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Short Interest Update

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Avnet stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,125. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.32. Avnet has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avnet will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Amundi bought a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

