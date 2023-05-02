Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 892.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.80. 105,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.42. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $136.38.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

