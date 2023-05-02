Baby Doge Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.98 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $411.65 million and approximately $10.98 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004088 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000472 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00027514 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010040 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000819 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $10,769,443.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

