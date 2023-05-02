Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFFGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

BADFF opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.