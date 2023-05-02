Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Update

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,100 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 404,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 164,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

BCSF traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.34. 200,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 47.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.40%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 93.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,760.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 575,439 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth $4,295,652,000,000. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $1,717,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 218,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 111,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 102,463 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCSF shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

