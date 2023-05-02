Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Short Interest Down 6.2% in April

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $55.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth Stock Down 3.3 %

BAND stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. 212,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a market cap of $300.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Bandwidth had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush bought 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,001.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.