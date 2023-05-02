Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Bangkok Bank Public Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS BKKLY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05. Bangkok Bank Public has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $24.86.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

