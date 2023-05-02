Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $65.05

Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.05 and last traded at $66.03, with a volume of 5015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank First from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Bank First Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $691.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.57.

Bank First Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

In other Bank First news, CEO Michael B. Molepske sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $802,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank First

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 85,912.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,016,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after purchasing an additional 91,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank First by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bank First during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,883,000. Institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

