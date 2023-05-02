Barclays Increases FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Price Target to $125.00

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of FirstCash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.00.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FCFS opened at $100.79 on Friday. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $63.43 and a 1 year high of $104.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.82.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $762.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FirstCash will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.72%.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $2,347,008.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,032,102 shares in the company, valued at $641,819,949.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 49.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 32.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in FirstCash by 87.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

