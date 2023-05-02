Barclays Increases Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $415.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $435.38.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $381.82 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $425.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 453.2% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 335.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

