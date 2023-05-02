Barclays Lowers Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $37.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.14.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,490. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.