Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut Baxter International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Baxter International Price Performance

NYSE:BAX opened at $47.38 on Friday. Baxter International has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.97.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -23.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,257,000 after buying an additional 729,426 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Baxter International by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,286,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,163,000 after purchasing an additional 103,076 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,003,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its holdings in Baxter International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,617,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

