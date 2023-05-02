BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on May 19th

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

BCB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. BCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. BCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $194.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $25.81 million for the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at BCB Bancorp

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Joseph Lyga purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,350.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 5,117 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,231.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 570,212 shares in the company, valued at $6,489,012.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lyga acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,350.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,522 shares of company stock valued at $333,828 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 188.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 477.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 4,368.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 381.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. 39.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.