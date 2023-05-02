Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Short Interest Down 5.4% in April

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,870,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 13,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 931,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days. Currently, 21.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $58,134.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $58,134.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $74,380.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,373.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $288,945. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEAM opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $73.27.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

