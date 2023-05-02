Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Sold by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,407 shares during the period. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.69. 133,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,004. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $543.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

