Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $2,609,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 26,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $265.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.92. The company has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

